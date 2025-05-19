Milan, May 19 (AP) A quarter of Serie A coaches will be missing from the dugout for their teams' final matches of the season, including title hopefuls Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi.

Napoli coach Conte and Inter Milan counterpart Inzaghi will have to watch from the stands as their teams fight for the Serie A title on Friday.

Also Read | DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Delhi Capitals Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?.

Napoli has a one-point lead over Inter and hosts Cagliari in the final round, while defending champion Inter visits Como. If they finish level on points, a playoff will be needed to decide the destination of the league title.

Conte was dismissed in the final minute of Napoli's 0-0 draw at Parma on Sunday after he angrily confronted the opposition bench. Parma coach Cristian Chivu was also sent off for his reaction.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, May 19: Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker, Logan Paul to Appear, Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifying Matches and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Inzaghi and Lazio coach Marco Baroni were shown red cards two minutes from the end of Inter's 2-2 draw against Lazio for dissent.

AC Milan coach Sérgio Conceição was also dismissed right at the end of his side's 3-1 loss at Roma and will miss what could be his last match in charge.

The Lega Serie A confirmed on Monday that all five coaches have been handed a one-match ban. All of them apart from Chivu have also been fined 5,000 euros ($5,600). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)