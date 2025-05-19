This week's Monday Night Raw will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. The May 19 episode of Raw will serve as the build-up for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Wrestling stars will brawl against each other for the last time before their clash at the upcoming WWE event. This week's episode will also see Money in the Bank 2025 qualifying matches, similar to what we saw on the recent episode of SmackDown. Let us now take a look at some of the exciting match cards for the upcoming Monday Night Raw. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker

Following Seth Rollins' order, Bron Breakker attacked WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso backstage on last week's show. Both superstars will battle in a singles non-title match in the upcoming episode of Raw.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

The Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifying Matches for men's and women's began on SmackDown last week. The May 19 episode of Raw will follow the same suit with more qualifying matches for the upcoming PLE on June 7. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 16: Tiffany Stratton Retains Her Women’s Championship Title, Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifiers Begin and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

AJ Styles & Penta vs Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Penta helped AJ Styles in the last episode to counter interference from Judgement Day while brawling with Finn Balor. Following the development, AJ Styles will team up with Penta to battle against Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (Judgement Day members).

Sheamus vs Grayson Waller

During the May 5 episode of Monday Night Raw, Grayson Waller evaded facing Sheamus after he offered the match to Austin Theory, who suffered a thrashing defeat. However, Theory returned the same favour, which left no choice for Grayson Waller to battle Sheamus for this week's episode on May 19.

