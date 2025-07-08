Nat Sciver Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone have returned to the team ahead of ODI series. (Photo- ICC website)

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt will make her return to the side for the ODI series against India following a brief layoff due to a groin injury, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

She sustained the injury during the second match of the ongoing T20I series and was subsequently ruled out of the third match and the remainder of the series.

Tammy Beaumont, also part of the ODI squad, was named the captain for the remainder of the T20I series, which India currently leads 2-1 heading into the fourth match on Wednesday, July 9.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked Women's ODI bowler, returns to the 50-over setup after missing the West Indies series in May-June due to a knee injury.

Since recovering from injury, she has made a successful return to international cricket, featuring in all three T20Is against India.

As a result, leg-spinning all-rounder Sarah Glenn misses out on the ODI squad.

Maia Bouchier, who was named the injury replacement for Sciver-Brunt for the T20Is, also earned a recall after missing the white-ball series against West Indies.

The three-match ODI series will kickstart from July 16 onwards.

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith. (ANI)

