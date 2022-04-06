New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) In a big blow to Rajasthan Royals, Australian pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing IPL, owing to a side strain he suffered during the team's first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 34-year-old has returned home for rehabilitation.

"Unfortunately, I have the hard task of wishing him farewell," RR's head physio John Gloster said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter.

"It's always hard to lose someone, particularly when it's through injury. And you know we were really looking forward to spending a lot of time with you (Coulter-Nile) throughout this tournament.

"Unfortunately, that's not going to be. But you are a big part of us. Anything you need from us, we are always here. We look forward to having you back with us, whenever that might be."

It was in the final over of the SRH innings when Coulter-Nile began to struggle in his follow-through and walked off the field on March 29.

He was picked up by RR for Rs 2 crore in the IPL mega auction. PTI

