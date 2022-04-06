Chelsea and Real Madrid clash once again in the UEFA Champions League in the standout quarter-final fixture of this season’s Europe’s premier competition. The Blues are the defending champions and defeated the Spanish side on their way to the title. This season has been a bit of a setback for Thomas Tuchel and his men with the title race over early on. They also lost out to Liverpool in the League Cup and will now look to go all the way in the Champions League and the FA Cup. Opponents Real Madrid are favourites to win the La Liga and the victory over PSG in the last round has certainly given them a real lift. Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid, UCL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Result: Kevin De Bruyne Hands Man City Narrow Win.

Christian Pulisic is back in first team training for Chelsea after missing the Brentford game. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are long term absentees and may not feature again this season. N’Golo Kante pairs up with Jorginho in central midfield with Mateo Kovacic on the bench. Kai Havertz is preferred in the false nine role where he is flanked by Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount on either side.

Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Isco are sidelined with injuries and have not travelled with the squad. Carlo Ancelotti may be forced to miss the game as he is yet to have a negative corvid test. The front three of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio pick themselves up and so do the midfield trinity of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Gareth Bale looked good for Wales during the international break and is an excellent option coming on during the closing stages of the match.

When is Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on April 07, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will likely cancel each other out in a game that will have chances far and few between the two European giants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).