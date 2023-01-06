Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 6 (ANI): Ariana Dondh, Moksh Kothari and Gaurav Pundir topped the charts in national dressage freestyle on Thursday here at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The event was taking place under the aegis of FEI and EFI. Athletes from different parts of the country participated in the multi-category dressage event which includes intermediate, young and advanced rider competitions.

In the advanced dressage freestyle category Ariana Dondh from Maharashtra secured top spot while riding on her pony Freixenet 81 with a score of 62%. In the intermediate dressage freestyle category Gaurav Pundir Delhi topped the charts while riding on his horse GSE'S Escobar by securing 64%. Abhishek Chopra, another athlete from Delhi came second while riding on Serrano with a score of 59%.

On the same day in the young rider's dressage freestyle category to music competition Moksh Kothari secured the first position while riding on with his horse Go For It TC with a 69% score. Aadya Rao and Niharika Singh came second and third respectively, while Aadya rode on Belle Z and secured a score of 63%. And Niharika who performed with her pony T M Roma secured 58%.

"Dressage, as a discipline might seem extremely boring on first glance to a layman but the amount of hard work, precision, persistence and practise it involves is beyond unimaginable. Having a CDI event hosted at our home ground was an experience that a bunch of words cannot do justice to. It was ARC's first time hosting a Dressage trial for the Asian Games and the past three days have been absolutely exhilarating with some of the most talented riders displaying the finest riding skills. Most age categories had a freestyle to music for the first time, fostering the creative and artistic nature of the sport. I came third in the CDI1* at the Prix St Georges level and placed first in the CDN Advance at 64% with my score moving me into the freestyle. It was my first time doing dressage to music and was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience. None of this would have been possible without the relentless support from my parents. More than anyone, my coach Riyad has brought me up to this level and has relentlessly stuck by me through it all. Investing hours every day on and off the ground helping us grow together," said Ariana Dhond on the dressage event and her performance.

Ariana on her horse and future plans stated, "I've had my horse for only three months now and this is only our second show together. We're a fairly new partnership and still trying to figure each other out. These shows really helped me to build on us together. Freixenet and I have a long way to go, we need to grow as a pair and hopefully will do the next trials three years later with the intent to meet the cut. In just three months, he has already pulled me up four levels and I'm starting to feel comfortable with the complex moves thanks to him. I am currently pursuing my Masters (MA) in Clinical psychology. Like with any sport, trying to balance your career and passion isn't always easy, let aside easy, it's probably the hardest equation one has to balance but riding has always been my total getaway and happy place. I'm really looking forward to the future events that ARC is going to host this upcoming season. The National Dressage Championship and yet another CDI and CDN are lined up soon. It's going to be the most thrilling next two months!

Results - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Percentage/ State)

Category Intermedia Dressage Freestyle to music

Gaurav Pundir (Gse's escobar/ 64% / Delhi)Abhishek Chopra (Serrano/ 60% / Delhi)Category Young Rider Dressage Freestyle to music

Moksh Kothari (Go for it TC/ 69% / Maharashtra)Aadya Rao (BELLE Z/ 63% / Maharashtra)Niharika Singh (T M ROMA/ 58% / Maharashtra)Category Advanced Dressage Freestyle to music

Ariana Dhond (Freixenet 81/ 62% / Maharashtra).(ANI)

