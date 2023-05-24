Los Angeles [US], May 24 (ANI): In Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals held on Tuesday, Denver Nuggets defeated Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 at the Crypto Arena in California. Denver Nuggets now advances in the NBA Finals while Los Angeles Lakers are knocked out of the competition.

Denver Nuggets won Game 4 of the seven-match series with the Los Angeles Lakers. Denver Nuggets had already won three matches and they needed to win one more match to secure a place in the final. Thus by winning the Game 4, they are now ready to play in the NBA Finals.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Announces His Predicted XI For WTC Final 2023; Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Included in Squad.

In the first quarter of Game 4, Los Angeles Lakers dominated the game and attacked well. Denver Nuggets failed to make the most of their attacking chances. Los Angeles Lakers won the first quarter. The score at the end of the quarter was 34-38.

In the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers came in full force as they completely outran their opponents. Denver Nuggets failed to improve their performance from the first quarter. Los Angeles Lakers won the second quarter. The score at the end of the quarter was 39-30.

Also Read | England Squad for Ireland Test Announced, Uncapped Josh Tongue Included.

In the third quarter, Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have lost their focus as they displayed a miserable performance while attacking and defending. Denver Nuggets turned the game in their favour as their attacking play improved. Denver Nuggets won the third quarter. The score at the end of the third quarter was 36-16.

In the fourth quarter, the game went toe-to-toe. Though the Lakers won the last quarter the lead was already made by Denver Nuggets in the third quarter.The score at the end of the fourth quarter was 22-19.

The final score was 111-113 with Denver Nuggets winning the match and progressing towards the NBA Finals.

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic scored 30 points, got 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Jamal Murray scored 25 points with three rebounds and five assists. Aaron Gordon netted 22 points and got six rebounds and gave five assists.

Los Angeles Lakers player Lebron James scored 40 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis scored 21 points with 14 rebounds and one assist.

The NBA Final will begin on June 2 while Denver Nuggets wait to see whom will they be facing in the final. Either Miami Heat or Boston Celtics will end up in the final against Denver Nuggets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)