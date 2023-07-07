Bengaluru, Jul 7 (PTI) Newly appointed junior women's hockey coach and former India captain Tushar Khandker's focus will be on strengthening "team dynamics" and "mental fortitude" during the national camp here from July 8 to August 14.

A list of 39 core probable group will undergo training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here with the aim to fine-tune preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup, to be held in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10.

The team is on a high after clinching the Junior Asia Cup last month in Japan, defeating Korea 2-1.

This was the first time India lifted the coveted trophy in the competition's history.

Khandker said the training camp will be "crucial" if India are to succeed in the global event later this year.

"Our focus now is to build upon the team's recent success (in Junior Asia Cup) and achieve even greater heights at our next major tournaments, especially the prestigious Junior World Cup, which is just a few months away," said Khandker in a release.

By virtue of winning the Junior Asia Cup, India secured direct qualification for the Junior World Cup, further cementing their position as the top contenders from Asia.

"The training camp will serve as a crucial platform for the team to fine-tune their strategies, sharpen their techniques, and foster even stronger team dynamics. Also, we will emphasise the importance of discipline, teamwork, and mental fortitude, instilling in them the values necessary to excel at the highest level of the game," he added.

Players in the national camp: Kurmapu Ramya, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Mahima Tete, Mamita Oram, Nishi Yadav, Manju Chorsiya, Kajal Bara, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Hina Bano, Hritika Singh, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Taranpreet Kaur, Mudugula Bhavani, Deepika Soreng, Chandana J, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Dipi Monika Toppo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Preeti, Annu, Yogita, Aditi Maheswari, Bhumiksha Sahu, Nirupama, Ritanya Sahu, Munmuni Das, Anjali Barwa, Sakshi Rana, Puja Sahoo, Khushboo Khan, Manashri Narendra Shedage, Sujata Kujur and Ropni Kumari.

