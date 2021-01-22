Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 22 (ANI): West Indies star Kieron Pollard is waiting for the Abu Dhabi T10 league to get underway. Pollard, who has scored over 10,000 runs in the T20 format, is all set to be the captain of the Deccan Gladiators in the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10.

The competition will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to February 6.

"The thrill and excitement of T10 is limitless. But it's actually not too dissimilar to the kind of cricket I grew up playing. It's not about see ball hit ball. You need to be able to think on your feet, anticipate and execute plans without pausing too much. It suits me, to be honest, and my experience stands me in good stead when reading the opposition," Pollard said in a statement.

He also said: "It's (T10) a great concept and one that's designed to create continuous excitement. You are never out of the game so those watching on the screen are glued to it every ball."

The 33-year-old stated that he is very excited to play with the likes of Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. "I'm most excited about playing with the group that we have assembled at Deccan Gladiators. I can't wait to go out there with match-winners like Narine, Tahir, Shahzad, Ingram, the local UAE star Zahoor and others. We also have a few surprises up our sleeves for our opponents," the all-rounder said.

The Deccan Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover expressed that the side is aiming nothing short of winning the trophy. "The target of Deccan Gladiators this time would definitely be to win the trophy. With the changes in the helm this year, there are high expectations from the Gladiators. We have taken care of every flaw we had, which might have been the reason for last year's defeat (in the final)," he said. (ANI)

