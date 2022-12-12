Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): India's star opener Smriti Mandhana underlined the importance of setting challenging totals for opponents and said that the side needs to work on it after the team's thrilling Super Over win against Australia.

India defeated Australia in the Super Over by four runs in a nail-biting encounter that ebbed and flowed and saw a dramatic finish with the Women in Blue edging the Aussies in the second T20I to level the five-match series 1-1. India scored 20 runs in the Super Over while the Australian batters could only manage 16 runs.

Smriti mentioned that her teammates enjoy chasing targets and that the wicket used in the match was amazing to bat on.

"Chasing I think everyone in the Indian team enjoys. We also need to work on setting totals though. When they were batting, I realised it was an amazing wicket, I had my eyes on a big score," stated the batter.

She expressed her happiness about women's cricket getting such belter of a wicket and said that this has been the most thrilling game the team has been a part of.

"Didn't want to make the same mistake as the last innings. Happy to see such wickets prepared for women's cricket, you'll get high scores, high run chases. I think this is one of the most entertaining games we've all been a part of," shared the Mandhana.

Pacer Renuka Singh held her nerves to defend 20 runs, ensuring India clinched the match. Smriti Mandhana unleashed a flurry of strokes to help India reach 20/1 in the Super Over.

India were on the money from ball one as they batted superbly to tie Australia's target, forcing the Super Over. Mandhana top-scored for India with a blistering knock of 79(49) balls while a late flourish from Richa Ghosh ensured India didn't fall short.

Put in to bat first, Australia batters beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath stitched yet another ruthless 100-run plus partnership to propel their team to 187/1.

Smriti Mandhana was declared the player of the match for her brilliant knock. (ANI)

