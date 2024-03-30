Cadiz (Spain), Mar 30 (AP) It was new coach, old problems for Granada, as the Andalusian side went down at Cadiz 1-0 and extended its winless run to 10 games in the Spanish league.

José Ramón Sandoval took charge of the relegation-threatened club for the first time since replacing Alexander Medina last week but there was no sign of any new manager bounce.

The goal came from Robert Navarro after 51 minutes on Friday. The midfielder deftly cushioned a pass from Rubén Alcaraz and let it bounce once before volleying past Augusto Batalla.

Granada came more into the game after going behind and Bruno Mendez missed a late chance to equalize. At the other end, Cadiz striker Juanmi had a goal ruled out for a foul.

The defeat left Granada second from bottom on the table and needing a miracle to avoid relegation. It is 11 points adrift of Cadiz and 13 behind fourth bottom club Celta Vigo. Three clubs go down to the second division.

"Once again we've not got the result," Gerard Gumbau told broadcaster DAZN.

"We're shaken. There is little time left and we're a long way back. … The new coach has come to change our mentality and we're doing that, but there isn't much time left."

Cadiz, meanwhile, can dare to dream of another season in the top flight. The win was its second in three games. AP

