Dubai [UAE], February 28 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell highlighted the importance of adapting to different playing conditions as the team gears up for their upcoming ICC Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Bracewell noted that the wickets have shown signs of assisting spin, making it crucial for the team to adjust quickly.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, February 28: Shinsuke Nakamura to Defend US Title Against LA Knight, Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green Faces Mystery Opponent Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

"The wickets here have looked like they've taken a bit of spin. We have our first training session today, so it'll be good to get used to the wickets as quickly as we can," Bracewell said.

He stressed that one of the key challenges of international cricket is learning to perform in different venues and conditions around the world.

Also Read | UTT 2025: Ultimate Table Tennis Makes Ahmedabad Debut With Season 6 Set To Begin On May 29.

"That's the challenge of international cricket--playing in different venues in different parts of the world and trying to adjust as quickly as possible. We've enjoyed the pitches in Pakistan, and I think we have a pretty well-balanced side that can play in any condition. Hopefully, we can continue to do that and adjust to what's in front of us," he said.

Bracewell also pointed out that New Zealand's strength lies in their adaptability, which allows them to take on different teams by playing to the conditions.

"I think the strength of our side has been our ability to adjust to the surface and really throw different looks at teams that are suited to that surface. Hopefully, we continue to do that as a side," he added.

Reflecting on their matches in Pakistan, Bracewell expressed his appreciation for playing there and looked forward to returning.

"We've really enjoyed our time in Pakistan and are looking forward to going back. It's been a happy hunting ground for us as a team. We're excited to be here, but we also thoroughly enjoyed our time in Pakistan as well," he said.

New Zealand have won their two games of the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, and they will try to decimate India in Dubai as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)