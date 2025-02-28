We are down to the last SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and it promises to be an action-packed episode. The road to WrestleMania 41 has already turned out to be a pretty fascinating one and with there being some fascinating storylines, fans would not want to miss this. The Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada will be hosting the last episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber 2025 which would be the second major PLE (Premium Live Event) of the year and will determine the opponents for Cody Rhodes and WWE Women's World Champion (winner of Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky) at WrestleMania 41. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About Upcoming PLE.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was attacked by Nia Jax last week. Tiffany Stratton had just beaten Candice LeRae by hitting the 'Prettiest Moonsault' but was ambushed by Nia Jax, on whom she had cashed on her Money In the Bank contract to become the champion. Trish Stratus rushed to rescue Tiffany Stratton but the duo were overwhelmed by Nia Jax. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will take on Candice LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and that the four have a confrontation or cut a promo of some sorts.

LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura (C) for the United States Championship

LA Knight will look to reclaim the WWE United States Championship when he battles Shinsuke Nakamura. The 'Megastar' had beaten the Miz last week to become the no 1 contender for Shinsuka Nakumara's US Championship. The two superstars have had some good matches in the past and fans can expect this showdown to be a memorable one as well with LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura adding a new chapter to their rivalry.

Women's US Champion Chelsea Green Takes on Mystery Opponent

Last Week on WWE SmackDown, general manager Nick Aldis had announced that WWE Women's US Champion Chelsea Green will face a mystery opponent. The prospect of a mystery opponent is indeed an exciting one and the likes of Zelina Vega, B Fab and also Michin can be among those who could be in line to take on the Women's US Champion. On Which Channel Elimination Chamber 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WWE PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

Trish Stratus to Make Appearance

The legendary women's wrestler and Canada's very own Trish Stratus will be making an appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble where she was eliminated by Nia Jax. After being attacked by Nia Jax last week, Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton will look to retaliate before she gets back in action at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Plus, fans will look forward to what happens next between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Earlier, it was Solo Sikoa who accidentally hit Tama Tonga with the 'Samoan Spike' which eventually cost Jacob Fatu a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match. Last week, Jacob Fatu accidentally landed a Superkick on Solo Sikoa during their three-man tag team showdown against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest and Braun Strowman.

