Queenstown [New Zealand], December 12 (ANI): Injuries to two experienced players hindered the Pakistan women's team as New Zealand emerged victorious by 131 runs on Tuesday in the first ODI.

Key speedster Diana Baig was ruled out of the match due to a finger injury during a practice session before the opening ODI clash. Pakistan's woes increased during the match after skipper Nida Dar was ruled out for the remainder of the clash when she was struck in the face while bowling.

The loss of the star duo played a major role as Pakistan were reduced to a score of 234 while chasing 366.

Suzie Bates left the spectators mesmerized as she scored 108 from 104 balls and also received plenty of support from middle-order batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout (86), Amelia Kerr (83) and Sophie Devine (70 from 36 balls). With their combined efforts from the bat, the hosts registered their second-biggest total with 365/4 in a women's ODI in New Zealand.

In reply, Sidra Ameen matched Bates's performance and scored a flawless 105 in 116 deliveries. Unlike the white ferns, Pakistan's middle-order batter failed to provide the much-needed support to the right-handed batter.

The middle-order collapse was orchestrated by skipper Amelia Kerr scalped three and Lea Tahuhu who claimed two to take the Kiwis closer to victory.

Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe and Sophie Devine claimed one each to end Pakistan's innings on 234 with a ball to spare.

Pakistan will look to bounce back and build on the success of their historic T20I series win. Skipper Dar is expected to regain fitness in time for the remaining two ODI clashes, while, Baig has been ruled out of the entire series.

The second and the third ODI will be played on December 15 and 18 respectively with Hagley Oval as the venue for both clashes. (ANI)

