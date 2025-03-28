Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Nicholas Pooran became just the second player to cross the 1000-run mark for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he ripped apart Sunrisers Hyderabad with a swashbuckling display with the bat in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

In the home den of the hard-hitting Sunrisers, Pooran entertained the spectators with a rollicking 70(26) and broke the backbone of the hosts' 190-run defence by launching a scathing attack.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, March 28: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns Sign WrestleMania 41 Contract, LA Knight Defends US Championship, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

After his exploits came to an end at the hands of SRH captain Pat Cummins, Pooran walked towards the dressing room as the second-highest run-getter for the franchise.

Pooran also became the second player after former KL Rahul to cross the 1000-run mark for the franchise. He achieved the feat in just 31 matches, averaging 45.54 with a stellar strike rate of 184.53. The belligerent stroke player boasts 1002 runs in 31 matches, only bettered by Rahul's 1410 in 38 matches.

Also Read | CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 29-year-old known for his effortless power-hitting has breezed past the fifty-run landmark in fewer than 20 deliveries four times, the highest by any player in the cash-rich league.

Australia's power hitters Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk are tied in the second spot, achieving the feat three times each. Pooran raced to his fifty in a mere 18 deliveries, the second-fastest for LSG behind his own 15-ball effort against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023.

In LSG's pursuit of the 191-run target, Mohammed Shami drew the first blood by cheaply dismissing Aiden Markram (1). Pooran raised a 116-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh to take the pressure off the visitors' shoulders.

The duo's rip-roaring stand is the highest partnership for LSG for the second wicket or below, surpassing the 111 by KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda against the Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow last year.

By the time Cummins outwitted Pooran by clicking 143 kph and pinning him in front of the stumps, the game had tilted heavily in LSG's favour.

Abdul Samad chipped in with a quick-fire unbeaten 22 from eight deliveries, setting up the stage for David Miller to finish it in style with a boundary. LSG relished in its five-wicket victory with more than three overs to spare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)