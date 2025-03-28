The ongoing WWE European tour has been a huge success, and the world wrestling entertainment will pick the intensity a notch up when they air WWE SmackDown from the world-famous O2 Arena in London. The final Friday Night SmackDown of March is expected to be high-octane and explosive with several championships on the line and a face-off between three angry men. WWE on Netflix in India Now! Triple H Confirms Date for World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Details (Watch Video).

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns Sign WrestleMania 41 Contract

The enmity between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns has reached unprecedented heights as seen during last week's SmackDown from Italy, where all three wrestlers tore the house down attacking each other all over the venue, all while challenging their opponent to a WrestleMania 41 match. WWE COO Triple H confirmed that Punk, Rollins, and Reigns will feature in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, for which all concerned wrestlers will sign a contract in London this evening. Expect another brawl to take place between these three extremely disgruntled men.

Three-Way Face-Off!

LA Knight vs Braun Strowman US Championship Match

Having won over No.1 contender Jacob Fatu last week, Braun Strowman will face off against US Champion LA Knight in O2 as the latter defends his title. The US Championship has been in focus for several weeks after LA Knight beat former champion Shinsuke Nakamura. One can expect interference from the likes of Fatu, Tama, and Nakamura himself. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Face Off Again, CM Punk Addresses His WrestleMania 41 Opponents, Lyra Valkyria, Bron Breakker Retain Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The Street Profits vs Pretty Deadly - Tag Team Championship Match

Newly-crowned Tag Team Champions, Street Profits, which includes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, will put their titles on the line for the first time against number one contenders Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, who form Pretty Deadly. This contest will be a high-flying one given the participants, while interferences from other teams cannot be ruled out.

Multiple Championships Up For Grabs in London

Get ready for two HUGE championship matches tomorrow night on #SmackDown! What's your winning combo?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/OcP00xKeMg — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2025

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is also expected to make an appearance along with the Elimination Chamber 2025 winner, and her WrestleMania 41 opponent Charlotte Flair, who have been at each other's throats lately.

