CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings will host confident Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The blockbuster action between Chennai and Bengaluru will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The CSK vs RCB high-voltage encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the much-awaited IPL 2025 match between Super Kings and Bengaluru on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note after defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians made 155/9 in 20 overs after leg spinner Noor Ahmad bagged a four-wicket haul. While chasing, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 53 runs, whereas Rachin Ravindra played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 65 runs that helped the Super Kings to register a comfortable victory.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are coming into this contest after thrashing the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at their den. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli's match-winning half-centuries helped the Bengaluru-based franchise chase down a 175-run target and secure a seven-wicket win. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be high on their confidence when they face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: What Happened Last Time Chennai Super Kings Hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League At Chepauk?

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt (RCB)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Rajat Patidar (RCB)

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK), Krunal Pandya (RCB)

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (CSK), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Noor Ahmad (c), Virat Kohli (vc)

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Phil Salt (RCB), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Noor Ahmad (CSK), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

