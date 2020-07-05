London [UK], July 5 (ANI): As Jonny Bairstow was not picked in the England squad for the first Test against West Indies, national selector Ed Smith said that no doors have been closed on the duo.

He also suggested that both the players would be seen in action in white-ball cricket.

"With Moeen and Jonny, part of the calculation is that they have been in the white-ball squad and been very good performers in white-ball cricket. You know if they're not in the eleven here, obviously it's good that they're playing cricket in the white-ball team," ESPNCricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"A couple of things with Jonny. No one doubts he's a very good cricketer across formats for England. No doors are closed for Jonny. We're fully aware of what he can do in Test cricket, and of course, we're fully aware of his talent in all forms of the game," he added.

Bairstow lost the gloves to Buttler last summer, and was left out of the Test squad for tours of New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while Moeen Ali opted not to make himself available for England's winter Test commitments after losing his central contract.

"We're very glad that Moeen is available for Test cricket. Moeen is a trusted and valuable England cricketer, and as a selection panel, we've always wanted to select from the widest available talent pool. Moeen being available is good news for the talent in the spin department," Smith said.

"It's also the case that Dom Bess did very well in South Africa, and Jack Leach has had spells in recent months when he's been England's spinner, and illness and injury have been very unfortunate for Jack. But we're glad that Moeen is available again," he added.

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes were included in England's 13-member squad for the upcoming first Test against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed on Saturday.

Ben Stokes would be leading the side in absence of regular skipper Joe Root. Root has returned to Sheffield to attend the birth of his second child. He left the secure bubble in Southampton earlier this week.

He will self-isolate for seven days before joining up with the squad ahead of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford starting on 16 July.

England's 13-member squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The side named Sam Curran and Ben Foakes as part of the reserves for the Test match.

Test Reserves-- James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.

By leading the side in the first Test against Windies, Ben Stokes will become the 81st England men's Test skipper.

Since March this year, all international cricket has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, international cricket will mark its return next week as England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match Test series.

The first Test of the series gets underway from Wednesday, July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

