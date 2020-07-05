Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Fresh from their 4-0 thrashing of champions Liverpool, Manchester City will continue their Premier League 2019-20 campaign with a trip to Southampton on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side, who conceded the Premier League title to Liverpool after a 1-2 loss at Chelsea, showed little mercy to the newly crowned league champions. The margin of their victory could have been bigger if not for VAR ruling out Riyad Mahrez’s late goal. Southampton will be vying for their first win at home since the season resumption. Netizens Slam Manchester City's Bernardo Silva After he Refused to Clap for Liverpool During Guard of Honour (Watch Video).

Manchester City are on a six-match winning streak against Southampton and have lost just once in their last 12 meetings against the Saints. City have, however, lost their last two away games in the league with defeats coming at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford. But Guardiola has never lost three consecutive away games in his managerial career and will be confident of beating a Southampton side ranked 14th in the Premier League standings.

The visitors also welcome Fernandinho back into the fold after a two-game suspension following his red card against Chelsea. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, however, has a number of injury concerns with captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal ruled out of this clash while Nathan Tella and Yan Valery are serious doubts. Defender Jannik Vestergaard is also struggling with a muscle problem.

When is Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

Southampton vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on July 5, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium and is scheduled to be held at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Southampton vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the game live on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will be available live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game live for its fans in India.

City are almost assured of a second-place finish in the Premier League 2019-20 point standings. They currently have 66 points from 32 games and are eight clear of the third-placed Leicester City with a game in hand. Southampton from the same number of matches have 40 points and are ranked 14th. The Saints have, however, guaranteed their survival in top-flight and are 13 points clear of the relegation zone with only six games remaining.

