Madrid [Spain], November 29 (ANI): After facing a defeat against Alaves, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he has "no explanation" while pointing out that his side lacks consistency.

Alaves defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the La Liga here on Sunday.

"I have no explanation for tonight. We've had good and bad moments in games like today's. Especially at the beginning, when they scored a goal after three minutes. We had time to get back into the game and then things got very tough for us and it became difficult," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"...What we're going to do is keep working, trying to get all the players back and then change the dynamics. We don't have the consistency in our matches or in our results. At the moment it's the problem we have: the consistency," he added.

Lucas Perez scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute before Joselu added another goal to Alaves' tally in the 49th minute. Real Madrid's only goal was scored by Casemiro in the 86th minute of the match.

Real Madrid are currently placed on the fourth spot on the La Liga table with 17 points from 10 games. The club will now take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champion League on December 1.

Zidane further stated: "We'll now think about Tuesday. What I'll say to the players remains between us. I'm responsible for all of this and it's down to me to find a solution with them. That's what we'll be looking to do. We have to look at the things we did well and follow up on them and be more consistent in what we all do out there." (ANI)

