Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr faced each other in an exhibition match in an eight-round boxing bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two legends went the distance on the night which ended in a draw as the judges scored the contest 76-76 after eight grueling rounds. Mike Tyson entered the boxing ring for the first time since 2005 while Roy Jones Jr last appearance in the ring was in 2018.

‘Absolutely, I will do this again. Jones will be on the card too. I’m glad I went eight rounds,’ said Mike Tyson after the fight. The 54-year-old also added that he was happy with the result but Roy Jones Jr wasn’t pleased with the outcome of his bucket list fight. The 51-year-old in post-match interview said saying 'I don't do draws'

#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀 Mike Tyson agrees. Roy Jones Jr not so much... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

It should be noted that the ‘official final score’ is an unofficial one as the bout was an exhibition match with the fight also being scored by remote WBC-assigned 'celebrity' judges and not California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) judges, who regulate professional and amateur boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts throughout the State by licensing all participants and supervising the events.

This was ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson's first boxing match in the ring for the first time since 2005, where he lost to Kevin McBride. Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr, last appeared in the ring in 2018 beating Scott Sigmon in the WBY Cruiserweight Championship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).