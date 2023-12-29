Perth [Australia], December 29 (ANI): The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has arrived in Perth for the United Cup, where he will lead Serbia at the mixed-teams event.

The World No. arrived in Western Australia lost no time in establishing his range, hitting inside the RAC Arena with coach Goran Ivanisevic and his Serbian colleagues.

Djokovic is making his United Cup debut, leading Serbia against China and the Czech Republic in Group E.

The 36-year-old has a remarkable record in Australia, having won the Australian Open ten times. He has already won in Adelaide twice (in 2007 and 2023), and he is coming off a stellar 2023 season in which he won seven championships, including three majors and a record seventh ATP Finals trophy.

Serbia will also compete in the 18-country event at the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals champion Hamad Medjedovic. Djokovic will play China's Zhang Zhizhen in his first encounter on Sunday evening in Perth.

Meanwhile, the United States won the inaugural United Cup 12 months ago, defeating Team Italy in the final. Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are back for Team USA this year, hoping to defend their crown. Last season, Fritz and Pegula each won four of their five singles matches at the event. They also won three mixed doubles matches as a team. (ANI)

