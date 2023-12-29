As the calendar year drifts from 2023 to 2024, NBA trade rumours are going to heat up. In simple words, a trade is a sports league transaction between sports clubs involving the exchange of player rights from one team to another. This could involve either a player-for-player movement, cash exceptions, or even sending a draft pick (future player rights). Sometimes there could be multiple options involved in single-player trade. Players with the potential to win a championship would be preferred by championship-aspiring sides, while teams looking for future build-ups would be targeting maximum draft picks. But all these deals could happen within a ‘Trade window’ – a specific period till an ‘allowed date’ by the league – known as a trade deadline. This year’s NBA trade deadline falls on Thursday, February 08. That normally heralds a barrage of news and multiple deals. We will focus on the done deals so far in the NBA 2023-24 season and also possible player movements before the trade deadline – February 8, 2024. NBA 2023-24: Victor Wembanyama Records Seven Blocks in San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers, The Blazers Team had Four Blocks in Total

NBA 2023-24 Done Deals So Far

While numerous trades and player movements happened in the 2023-24 offseason, very few can beat the impact of the trades mentioned below,

Kyrie Irving resigning with Dallas Mavericks: Expecting to reunite with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving stayed with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. This not only helped Mavs to stay strong in West but could even be challenging for the title. He signed a whopping $126 Million / three-year contract with the Mavs, just hours after free agency opened up.

Russell Westbrook staying at Los Angeles Clippers: After bulldozing the 2022-23 postseason with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook decided to give it another chance, signing an $ 8 Million/two-year contract with the franchise.

James Harden’s mega move to Los Angeles Clippers: Although Los Angeles Clippers already had their guard's position filled up, they went all in for James Harden in a mega deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sending four of their players and multiple draft picks for ‘the Beard’. He is proving to be the big difference-maker for the Clippers in their current run.

James Harden Trade to Clippers

Our @ChrisBHaynes gives the specifics of the blockbuster James Harden trade to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/2tECcH4DDs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2023

Bradley Beal joining Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker at Phoenix Suns: Frustrated with the lack of postseason games, Bradley Beal finally moves out of the capital, forming a super team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. Although his time in Arizona is limited due to injuries, he certainly is a big game player.

Damian Lillard move to Milwaukee Bucks: Dame never had the Bucks on his wish list, but an opportunity to pair up with Giannis Antetokounmpo tempted the NBA’s most loyal superstar to a big move. This mega-trade also involved multiple players and draft movements. The Guard-forward pair is dominating the Eastern Conference after a poor start to the NBA 2023-24 season.

Also, some of the honourable trades that happened in the 2023-24 season were the Boston Celtic adding Jrue Holiday, the Golden State Warriors signing veteran Chris Paul, and the Rockets landing Dillon Brooks. While all the above deals were done and dusted, they also triggered small player movements – especially in Beal, Lillard and Harden trades. Many support cast and role players switched franchises, opening new possibilities for the 2023-24 season. But with trade-deadline still a month away, teams may not be finished yet. Luka Doncic Becomes Second-Fastest Player in NBA History to Reach 10K Points, 2.5 K Rebounds, and 2.5 K Assists, Achieves Feat During Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Game

NBA 2023-24 Expected Trades Before Deadline Day

The NBA calendar passes the December 15 mark, allowing teams to make offers for free agents signed earlier this season. Although there are not many big-name free agent signings in the 2023-24 off-season, players like Wesley Mathews, Lonnie Walker Jr., Max Strus, Seth Curry, and Joe Ingles could be useful additions to the bench – provided their performances this season. Here are some of the expected trades before the NBA 2023-24 trade deadline,

After a horrific start to the season, we can expect the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Atlanta Hawks to be in the sellers ’ market in the next few weeks. This could put players like Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), DeMar DeRozan (Bulls), Jordan Clarkson (Jazz), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Kyle Kuzma (Wizards), Jordan Poole (Wizards), Clint Capela (Hawks) and Dejounte Murray (Hawks) in the market.

However, due to a lack of prospects in 2024-25 drafts and the new salary cap rule, there are not many buyers this term. Only the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic have cap space, out of which the Pacers could look to build around star guard Tyrese Halliburton via trades in the 2023-24 season. Other teams expected to make a push for the title through trades would be the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunders.

While LeBron James recently expressed his concerns over the Lakers’ capability to win the title this season, a fruitful trade to rope in a third young and athletic star would fancy their chances in the season. Also, the Oklahoma side is looking for a deep run in the playoffs with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at MVP level.

