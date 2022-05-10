Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], May 10 (ANI): New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls suffered an injury scare shortly before the team's departure to England.

Nicholls will undergo a scan on his right calf after picking up the injury during running drills in Mount Maunganui ahead of flying out at the weekend. Clarity on his availability is expected in the next day or so.

"He's having an MRI scan later today, so we'll know more after that as to the extent of it. But he's got it strapped up and I guess the next 24 to 48 hours will give us an indication of how serious that is," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Nicholls is a prominent part of the Kiwi's Test squad. He has made eight centuries in 46 matches with an average of 40.38.

New Zealand is all set to face England in a three-match Test series during June with the opening match beginning at Lord's on June 2. Both the teams will also face each other in two warm-up matches at the end of May. (ANI)

