Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday visited a school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city to launch a national mission wherein renowned sportsmen would visit schools in the country to make students aware of the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sports.

Chopra visited Sanskardham school here and interacted with students of 75 different schools who had gathered there as part of this initiative, said a release by the Gujarat government.

A brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outreach initiative envisages all Olympians and Paralympians interacting with students from 75 schools each in two years to motivate the youngsters to have 'Santulit Ahaar' or a balanced diet and take on fitness activities.

This initiative is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Apart from making students aware of the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sports, Chopra also answered their queries.

He described how he liked to cook vegetable biryani, without making it spicy, and have it with curd.

"It is a wholesome, healthy meal with minerals from the right mix of vegetables and carbohydrates," he said. "Also, cooking helps distract the mind from the weariness after a long-training session".

He shared tips on eating right, following the correct fitness regime and also some important life lessons. Chopra also spoke about the Fit India quiz, the biggest sports and fitness quiz.

"I was surprised to hear some answers the students gave me and commend their knowledge. They can reach greater heights with the right kind of discipline and dedication," he said.

Chopra then joined the students in the play area and gave them valuable tips about different sports, including Javelin throwing.

"When he hosted us after the Olympics, the PM had shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the PM's dream of India becoming a more sporting nation," Chopra added.

