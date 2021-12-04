Roma would take on Inter in a Serie A 2021-22 on Saturday, December 4. The match would be played at the Stadio Olimpico and has a start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter would walk into this clash with truckloads of confidence after remaining unbeaten in 10 games straight, across all competitions. They have also won their last three league games and it seems that they are on course for defending their title, despite a four-point gap with leaders AC Milan. Jose Mourinho's Roma on the other hand, are fifth in the Serie A 2021-22 with 25 points and a loss to Bologna in their last match did bring an end to the momentum that they had gained in the past two games. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury: Portuguese Star Reportedly Set To Miss Premier League 2021–22 Match Against Crystal Palace Due to Injury Suffered While Celebrating Against Arsenal

A win for Inter would put them in the second spot ahead of Napoli while Roma would need three crucial points to stay alive in the hunt for a top-four spot and close the gap with fourth-placed Atalanta.

When is Roma vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Roma vs Inter match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game will be held on December 04, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Roma vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Roma vs Inter match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Roma vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Roma vs Inter match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

