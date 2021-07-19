Tokyo, Jul 19 (AP) The Tokyo segment of the Olympic torch relay entered the eleventh day on Monday, which also marks Day 117 of the whole event.

There are four days left to go to the opening of the 2020 Summer Games.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.

It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)