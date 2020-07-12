New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): On this day in 2014, England batsman Joe Root and pacer James Anderson stitched a record-breaking 10th wicket partnership in the history of Test cricket.

It was the first match of the five-match series against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. After bundling India on 457 in the first innings. England posted 496 in their first innings thanks to Root and Anderson's 198-run partnership for the last wicket.

The duo surpassed Australia's Phillip Hughes and Aston Agar record of 163-run partnership for the tenth wicket against England in 2013.

Root remained unbeaten on 154 runs while Anderson played a knock of 81 runs studded with 17 fours. He also bagged three wickets in the first innings and one scalp in second innings.

Indian tailenders Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also stitched a 111-run partnership for the 10th wicket in the first innings, which is India's second-highest partnership for the last wicket.

Kumar scored 51 runs while Shami played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs. The match ended as draw and Anderson was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round performance. (ANI)

