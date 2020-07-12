Ever since Shashank Manohar stepped down as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, speculations about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly getting the post have been rife. In fact, the likes of Graeme Smith and David Gower also backed the former Indian captain to get the position owing to his leadership qualities. However, Ganguly is in no ‘hurry’ to become the ICC chairman as the rules of the apex cricket body have been changed. A member of BCCI is allowed to hold any other position outside the board. However, that’s not the case with ICC. In order to assume a role in ICC, an individual has to resign from his previous positions. Shashank Manohar Resigns As ICC Chairman, Imran Khwaja Named Interim Replacement.

“I don’t know. At the end of the day, it depends on your board. It’s a decision which is jointly taken by the board. And the roles in ICC have changed. If you are an ICC independent chairman, you have to give up the position in your respective board. It’s not the same as before where you could hold both the positions. And it’s not a change from BCCI, it’s a change from ICC,” Sourav Ganguly said while featuring on India Today's show 'Inspiration'. Sourav Ganguly As Next ICC Chairman? South Africa Cricket Director Graeme Smith Feels.

“The current BCCI constitution allows you to hold a post. You are not allowed to hold 2 posts in the BCCI but you’re allowed to hold a post in the BCCI and in whatever, whether it’s the ACC or the ICC. But the ICC does not allow,” he added.

The former Indian opener also mentioned that he isn’t sure about leaving BCCI at the moment owing to the COVID-19 scare. Also, Ganguly reckons he’s too young and could take the job later.

"I don’t know whether it is right at this stage or whether I will be allowed at this stage to leave BCCI in the middle of all this. So don’t know. That’s where it stands. And I am in no hurry. I am young and you don’t do this forever. These are honorary jobs that you do once in a lifetime. If you look at all the great administrators, they have all had 1, 1 term,” Ganguly, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday added.

The legendary cricketer also said that he’ll know more in comparison of any other administrators as he has played the game. "So when it comes to sport, I will know it a bit more than the others because I have spent my life in sport. And that’s what it is. Where we go when you go to the ICC or the ACC, you represent your board. So the decision has to come from everyone," Ganguly concluded.

