Christchurch [New Zealand], January 9 (ANI): New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said that the team's focus was to put Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan under pressure on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 349/1 with Tom Latham (186*) and Devon Conway (99*) currently present at the crease.

Also Read | Legends League Cricket 2022: Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Details and Everything We Know So Far About the Inaugural Edition of the Competition.

"A massive part of it was to do the basics well and right for a long period of time. We did it quite well at the Mount [Maunganui] but we let ourselves down in periods that brought Bangladesh back into the game. We did it for the whole day today. The guys were amazing," said Luke Ronchi as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"We also put pressure on to their spin bowling. In the last game, we let them bowl a bit too much. Today, there was a bit of emphasis on putting him [Mehidy Hasan Miraz] under pressure so that they bring on the quick bowlers back a bit more. It worked quite nicely for us today," he added.

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan Win Adelaide International 2022 Tournament.

The batting coach further praised Latham and Conway for their fiery knocks on Day 1 and said that it is a pleasure watching Conway bat.

"I have seen some amazing innings from him [Latham] in all formats. He has the temperament and confidence through the work he puts in between Tests. His numbers as a New Zealand opener is fantastic. He is a good leader in the group," said the batting coach.

"Dev is a different individual. He is more than happy to be on whatever score, and still be batting," Ronchi said. "He will have his sleep tonight, and start again tomorrow. He will just be Devon Conway. He has put out some outrageous numbers from the winter to this summer. It is a pleasure watching him bat," he added.

Sent into bat, New Zealand got off to a remarkable start as openers Latham and Will Young put the Bangladesh bowlers on backfoot by registering boundaries quite easily. Both batters played out the first session, ensuring that the hosts do not lose any wickets.

Conway also became the first player in the world to score 50+ score in his first five Test matches on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)