New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said he is "really overwhelmed" by the intense love shown by his fans in the past few days and described it as a "new life" as he faces the long road to recovery following a cardiac attack.

The 36-year-old Tamim underwent an emergency procedure to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart after being rushed to a hospital with chest pain while fielding during a Dhaka Premier Division match on Monday.

“By all your prayers, I am at home now,” said Tamim, who was discharged after four days, in a message posted in Bangla on his Facebook page.

“In these four days, I have discovered my surroundings as I found a new life. All that realisation has only love and gratitude. I have got your love throughout my career. But now I have felt it even more intensely. I am really overwhelmed.”

Tamim was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club when he first felt the discomfort.

Extending his gratitude to the medical professionals, hospitals, support staff, and individuals, especially trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim, whose timely CPR proved life-saving, Tamim said: "How to thank our trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim bhai, I don't really know.

"I learned later, the specialist doctors said that I wouldn't have been saved if Dalim Bhai had not given CPR properly at that time.

"The road to full recovery is still long. Keep me and my family in your prayers. May everyone's life be beautiful and peaceful. Love for everyone," he added.

Tamim had announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time in January this year.

Earlier, in July 2023, he had made a similar announcement during an emotional press conference but reversed his decision within 24 hours following an intervention from then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim, who last featured for the national team in 2023, has played 70 Tests and 243 ODIs, scoring 5,134 runs and 8,357 runs respectively for Bangladesh. He has also accumulated 1,758 runs in 78 T20Is.

