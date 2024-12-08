Lahore, Dec 8 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.

Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also told Naqvi that it was not just about money and that the sentiments of the public should also be taken into consideration.

Also Read | NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of NEUFC vs MBSG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

India has refused to play its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and instead demanded the tournament be played in a 'hybrid model', which would allow it to play its matches at a neutral venue.

According to a top International Cricket Council (ICC) source, the global governing body for the sport has reached a consensus to conduct the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In Unwanted India Test Captaincy Record After Defeat In BGT 2024-25 Pink-Ball Test, Only Behind Mansoor Pataudi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Naqvi, on Sunday, briefed Sharif on the behind-the-scenes developments but the PCB didn't reveal details of the meeting.

"The Prime Minister assured his complete support to the PCB on the issue and appreciated the stance taken by the (PCB) chairman on India refusing to play in Pakistan in the mega-event," the source said.

He said that Naqvi was told by Sharif that everything was not about money and Pakistan should deal with the matter keeping its self-respect and pride.

"The stance adopted by the PCB reflects the feelings of all Pakistanis when it comes to the Champions Trophy after the refusal of India to play in Pakistan," Geo TV quoted the premier as telling Naqvi during the meeting.

Naqvi has said that any decision on the Champions Trophy would be taken after seeking advice from the government.

Another source close to the government said that Naqvi had apparently met the PM on a short notice to inform him about Pakistan's next step, as the Indian cricket board was not willing to accept the "fusion formula" proposed by the PCB to the ICC.

"Basically, Naqvi wanted to keep the PM updated and get his approval if the PCB decides to break the deadlock with any tough decision on the tournament," the source said.

The ICC headquarters in Dubai has been the hub of discussion around the "fusion formula" proposed by the PCB on the hosting of ICC events for the next few years.

PCB wants the BCCI to accept a formula under which if India does not play any ICC event in Pakistan, the neighbouring team will also not visit India for any event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)