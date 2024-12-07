In the latest development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) could announce the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as early as December 7, with the board of directors set to meet. The meeting was earlier scheduled for December 5 but was postponed to Saturday, which will be under the supervision of newly appointed ICC President Jay Shah. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Set to Proceed With Hybrid Model, PCB's Demand of Tri-Series With India Declined: Report.

As per the Firstpost, Shah had discussions with several directors on December 5, where verbally an agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about playing Champions Trophy 2025 in Hybrid Model. The delay in confirming ICC Champions Trophy 2024 lies due to issues between BCCI and PCB, where the former is opposed to traveling to Pakistan, while the latter are adamant about hosting the event in their own country. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Makes Startling Revelation, 'Hybrid Model Had Already Been Signed Earlier'.

However, the ball solely is in the ICC's court, who want the issue to be resolved as soon as possible, with pressure from the broadcaster also building up. So far, in the only ICC meeting over the Champions Trophy 2025 itinerary, PCB were handed an ultimatum to accept the Hybrid Model or lose hosting rights, which lasted 15 minutes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).