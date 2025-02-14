Sports News | Pakistan Aim for ODI Tri-series Title Against New Zealand Before CT 2025

Karachi [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): As the ODI tri-nation series steps closer to its conclusion, the host team, Pakistan, will face undefeated New Zealand in the final at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday.

It will be a Champions Trophy opener rehearsal for both sides, which is set to be played next week at the same venue.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, February 14: Tiffany Stratton Defends Women's Title Against Nia Jax; Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu Clash in Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Friday Night SmackDown.

New Zealand has been the team to beat in the tri-nation series featuring Pakistan and South Africa. The Black Caps have adapted well to the sub-continent conditions and demonstrated remarkable resilience with both bat and ball.

In their first encounter against the hosts, Pakistan, the Kiwis triumphed with a commanding 78-run margin. Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, and Mitchell Santner did the most damage on a favourable batting pitch.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC Eye Seventh Win Against Hyderabad, Aim to Keep Alive Playoff Hopes.

In their second match against South Africa, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway made quick work of the Proteas bowling attack, successfully chasing down a target of over 300 runs with eight balls to spare.

In contrast, Pakistan found their rhythm only in the decisive match against South Africa. The Men in Green's batting lineup fired on all cylinders to chase down a daunting target of 353 set by the Proteas, securing the win with six wickets remaining.

Salman Agha and skipper Mohammad Rizwan were the standout performers, both smashing blistering centuries to bring Pakistan home and seal their place in the final.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam's form has been a cause of concern. The former skipper has chipped in with runs but still hasn't hit those big numbers for Pakistan.

With both sides looking to take away winning momentum before next week's Champions Trophy, the final promises to be a thrilling contest. The focus is likely to be on which bowling attack can perform best. So far, the tournament has largely favoured the batters, except for the first match.

The final of the Pakistan ODI tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be on the Sony Sports Network.

Squads for the ODI tri-nation series final:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/captain), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Usman Khan.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(captain), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)