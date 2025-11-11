Mumbai, November 11: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah will stay with the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi despite an attack on his residence in Lower Dir. Unknown assailants fired at the gate of his family home; no one at the residence was reported to be injured, as per ESPNcricinfo. The assailants escaped after firing at the gate, prompting an investigation by the police. It is still not known who was at the residence at the time, with the attack taking place in the early hours of Monday morning. Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah's House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir Fired Upon By Unknown Gunmen, Five People Detained By Police: Report.

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to take place from November 11 to November 15. This will be followed by a T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29, with Naseem Shah being part of both squads. Pakistan Squad Announced: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As PCB Name Teams for White-Ball Series.

In the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, Shah scalped three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.66, which Pakistan ultimately won 2-1. Shah has grabbed 58 wickets in 32 matches with an average of 24.78 and a best bowling figure of 5/33 at an average of 24.77, including two five-hauls.

Pakistan Squad For Sri Lanka ODIs: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

For T20I Tri-Series: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

