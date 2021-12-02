Karachi, Dec 2 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday left out senior players Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali for the upcoming home Twenty20 and ODI series against the West Indies.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said efforts have been made to give a break to seniors and exposure to younger players.

The white ball series will be held in Karachi from December 13-22 and T20 matches will count towards the ICC Rankings. The 50-over games will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik were all part of the T20 squad recently in Bangladesh while the selectors have recalled fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain to the 15-man squad.

Former captain, Muhammad Hafeez has already excused himself from the T20 series as he will be playing in the Lanka Premier League.

Likewise, from the 17 players who were available for selection for the England ODIs in July, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Junior have replaced Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Sarfaraz Ahmed while Abdullah Shafique has been named as a reserve.

"As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik,” Wasim said.

"For the ODIs, which we last played in July, we have accepted the team management's request and provided them two additional resources."

Wasim also said that Hasan Ali was given a break after speaking to him as he has been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury, so we have decided to give him time off from this series.

T20Is squad: Babar Azam (Cap), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

ODIs squad: Babar Azam (Cap), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakil, Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq (Travelling reserve).

Series schedule:

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi.

