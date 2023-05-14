Sydney, May 14 (AP) The Australia men's cricket team's home Tests in the coming summer will be crammed into an unusually narrow window in December and January.

Australia will meet Pakistan in three Tests and the West Indies in two in the traditional school holiday period.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs KKR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The Pakistan series will begin with a Test in Perth from December 14 to 18 followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30.

The New Year Test is set for the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, though Adelaide has also expressed interest in hosting the match.

Also Read | GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cricket Australia is expected to discuss hosting arrangement with the New South Wales state government.

Australia also will play the West Indies in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in February.

Australia's world champion women's team will open the summer program on October 1 with a T20 international against the West Indies, the same day as the high profile National Rugby League grand final.

The women will also play a test against South Africa at Perth from February 15 to 18. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)