Rafah (Gaza Strip), Mar 13 (AP) The Palestinian soccer federation says former national team member Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Also Read | 'Opportunity of Bowling Will Come' Ellyse Perry Highlights Patience as Key After Player of the Match Performance in RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match.

Affectionately known as “the lion” by fellow players, Barakat had played for the national team and some clubs in Gaza, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He began his professional career in 2015 with Shabab Khanyounis, where he became the first player in Gaza to score 100 goals with a single team.

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The Palestinian Football Association says 158 athletes, including 91 soccer players from various divisions, are among those killed.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Said He Was a ‘Miracle Man’, Says His Doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostages. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)