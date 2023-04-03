Israeli forces used tear gas on numerous Palestinian footballers and fans, while a cup final match was on in East Jerusalem, leading them to experience breathlessness and choking. The event took place on Thursday evening at a stadium in a town in East Jerusalem. As per a PFA report, the Israeli force used tear gas on several Palestinian footballers and fans, including children. After the incident took place, the players and fans were treated on the football field itself, whereas three were admitted to the hospital. Serie A 2022-23: AC Milan Rout Napoli 4-0; Roma, Lazio Register Important Victories.

A video of the same incident is going viral. In the video it can be seen that the Israeli forces firing tear gas on footballers and fans.

Israeli Forces Storm stadium During Halftime, Fire Teargas at Players

#Palestinian #Football League Cup final was disrupted when Israeli forces stormed stadium during halftime; firing teargas at players in playground

Interesting, when the incident took place, Jibril al-Rajoub, president of the PFA, and, Ahmet Riza, Demirer, Turkey's General Consul to Palestine, were present at the final of the league cup match. The event occurred while the half-time was on for the match between Markaz Balata and Jabal Al-Mukaber.

