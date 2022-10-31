Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball series tour of New Zealand after the World T20 in Australia.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead Men in Blue in the ODIs against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the New Zealand T20I and ODI series.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year. On the other hand, Team India will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively. The three-match ODI series will start on November 25. The last time India toured New Zealand was in January-February 2020.

India are placed second in Group 2 in the Super 12 after winning two of their last three games in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue are tied with Bangladesh and trail South Africa by one point. Bangladesh will be their next opponents at the Adelaide Oval. They would play Zimbabwe in their final game.

India should advance to the semifinals with victories in its final two games. And since New Zealand is in first place in Group 1, it appears that the two nations will face off in the semifinal.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik. (ANI)

