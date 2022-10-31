Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Manchester United in the winter transfer window in January with his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon reportedly interested in signing him. The Portugal club is keen on bringing the star player to Lisbon this season and are reportedly preparing an offer for him. Ronaldo has had limited playing time at Manchester United this season under the reign of Erik ten Hag. The star player recently was also dropped from the side after he had reportedly refused to come on as a substitute during Manchester United’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Ronaldo instead had walked off into the tunnel before the full-time whistle. Reports also have claimed that he was fined as well along with being dropped. Wayne Parnell Replicates Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Peace of Mind’ Celebration After Dismissing Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video)

The Portugal star was reported to be leaving Old Trafford in the summer transfer window but Manchester United were determined to keep him. According to a report in The Mirror, Sporting have found a way to combat the issue of Ronaldo’s high wages. They reportedly want Manchester United to pay the player a major chunk of his weekly £500,000-a-week wages, which he had been on since his return to Old Trafford in June 2021.

Ronaldo’s started his career at Sporting Lisbon before he caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson, leading to his famous move to Manchester United in 2003. After being dropped for the Chelsea game, Ronaldo returned to the squad to score a goal in the UEFA Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol. The player has struggled for playing time under ten Hag and this can be a potential way out for Ronaldo, who could play in the Champions League if the Portugal club makes it to the knockouts.

