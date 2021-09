By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medalist Sharad Kumar is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The high jumper is under observation for the last five days after complaining of chest pain.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Decided to Step Down From RCB Captaincy at the End of This Season Due to Workload, Says Coach Rajkumar Sharma.

But Sharad is totally relaxed as the doctors look to carry out some tests to check on the exact reasons behind the pain. "I am admitted here in AIIMS Delhi for the last 5 days now," Sharad told ANI on Monday.

"Doctor told me that they need to carry out some tests. This is certainly not good signs for me, but I am totally relaxed and chilled because I know the nation's support and love is behind me."

Also Read | Team India’s Home Season to Begin with New Zealand Series and End with T20Is Against South Africa.

Elaborating on the reason behind getting admitted, Sharad said: "I complained of a little chest pain, but now I am okay. Once my test is done then the actual picture of my health will come out."

On Saturday, Sharad along with shuttler Pramod Bhagat, shooter Manish Narwal, and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 by the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI). All four brought laurels for India in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)