Tbilisi [Georgia], November 28 (ANI): Paramjeet Kumar on Sunday became the first powerlifter from India to clinch a medal in the World Para Powerlifting Championships.

Competing in the men's up to 49kg category, Paramjeet Kumar of Punjab clinched bronze in the ongoing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. Parmjeet's medal-winning lift was of 158 kg.

Omar Shami Qarada of Egypt won the gold medal with an effort of 174 kg that came in the final attempt, while Vietnam's Van Cong Le won the silver with 170kg.

"History created for India in Para @Powerlifting by Paramjit Kumar of Punjab as he wins #bronze at the on-going World Para Powerlifting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. Paramjit's 158KG Lift has created history! Cheer for @ParalympicIndia team as the championship continues!" President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik tweeted.

"Parmjeet Kumar wins 's 1st medal (BRONZE ) in the men's upto 49kg category at the ongoing World Para-Powerlifting C'ships 2021 Parmjeet's medal winning lift was 158kg He is a #KheloIndia Athlete training at @SAI_Gandhinagar Many congratulation," SAI Media tweeted.

Parmjeet has earlier won a bronze medal in the 49kg category at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia. (ANI)

