India will be happy with their performance on the penultimate day of the 1st Test against New Zealand as they have managed to tighten their grip on the match. At stumps on Day 4, the Kiwis are 4/1 while pursuing a target of 284 runs, a total which no visiting team has managed to successfully chase down in the 4th innings against India. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 4. India vs New Zealand Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

New Zealand started the fourth day of the first Test in sensational fashion, reducing India to 51/6 at one stage but fighting knocks from the hosts lower order saw them take a foothold in the match. Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha scored half-centuries as India posted a strong target on the board. In reply, the visitors have lost an early wicket and will be aiming to achieve what no visiting team has done before in India. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score Century and Fifty in Debut Test Match, Achieves Feat Against New Zealand in Kanpur Test.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights

# No visiting team has successfully chased 280+ runs in 4th innings in India

# Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian to score a century and half-century in debut Test match

# Shreyas Iyer (170) has scored the third-most runs by an Indian on Test debut

# Wriddhiman Saha scored his 6th Test half-century

# Only second time India stitched 50+ run partnerships for 6th, 7th & 8th wicket

# Tim Southee registered his 50 Test wicket against India

# Cheteshwar Pujara has gone 39 innings without scoring a Test century from number 3 for India

# Ravi Ashwin has now equaled Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets

India are in a dominant position heading into the final day of the Test and they will be hoping to get the job done. Only two visiting teams have managed to chase down 200+ scores in India so the hosts will fancy their chances. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will look to avoid defeat while hoping his team could register their third-highest successful chase in their Test history.

