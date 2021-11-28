Paris Saint Germain will look to extend their undefeated run as they travel to take on St-Etienne in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Geoffroy Stadium in Saint Etienne, France on November 28, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and are on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for St-Etienne vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Opens Up About Relationship With Former Rival Sergio Ramos, Says ‘At First it was Weird’.

Paris Saint Germain haven’t been the most convincing this season but have managed to grind out wins and heading into the 15th game week of the season, find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will aim to continue their winning run and extend their lead. Meanwhile, Saint Etienne after a difficult start, have started getting on the right side of the results and a win in this fixture could see them climb out of the drop zone.

When is for St-Etienne vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

St-Etienne vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Geoffroy Stadium in St Etienne, France on November 28, 2021 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

St-Etienne vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the St-Etienne vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

St-Etienne vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the St-Etienne vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

