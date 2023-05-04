Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma crossed the 2,000-run mark in T20 cricket on Wednesday.

The right-hand batter accomplished the landmark during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Mumbai Indians in Mohali.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Enjoy PBKS vs MI IPL Match in Mohali Amid Engagement Rumours (View Viral Pic).

In the match, Jitesh continued with his consistent performances in IPL 2023, scoring 49 in 27 balls. His unbeaten knock had five fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 181.

In 86 matches and 81 innings, Jitesh has scored 2,026 runs at an average of 29.36. His strike rate is above 149 in the format. His best score in the format is 106. He has scored a century and nine half-centuries in the format.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Takes Indirect Dig at Rajat Sharma After News Anchor Claimed LSG Mentor is 'Jealous' of Virat Kohli.

He has been extremely consistent for PBKS in IPL 2023. He has thrived in his role as a finisher. In 10 matches, he has scored 239 runs at an average of 26.56 and a strike rate of over 165.97.

In 22 IPL matches for PBKS, he has scored 473 runs at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 164.81, with best score of 49*.

PBKS posted a total of 214/3 in their 20 overs. They were powered by knocks from Liam Livingstone (82* in 42 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), Jitesh Sharma (49* in 27 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shikhar Dhawan (30 in 20 balls with five fours).

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with 2/29 in four overs. Arshad Khan also got a wicket. Jofra Archer went wicketless, giving away 56 runs in four overs.

Chasing 215, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck, but quickfire fifties from Ishan Kishan (75 in 41 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) pulled them back into the game. Later, Tilak Verma (26*) and Tim David (19*) played cameos to secure MI their fifth win with seven balls and four wickets in hand.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 2/34 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh got one wicket, but gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Rishi Dhawan also got a wicket.

With this win, MI has climbed to the sixth spot, with five wins and four losses, aggregating 10 points. PBKS also has a similar win-loss record but is in seventh due to a lower net-run-rate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)