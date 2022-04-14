Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Maharashtra-based side PIFA Sports FC will mark their debut in the fifth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) when they face seasoned contestants Kickstart FC from Karnataka on Friday.

Nirvan Shah, the PIFA head coach said in a statement, "The preparation so far has been good" while explaining his team's build-up ahead of the tournament.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: Liverpool Hold Benfica to Enter Semifinal.

Having just won the Maharashtra Women's League with local players last month, the team was reinforced with outstation players a few weeks ago. Speaking on this the gaffer said, "The players have been gelling well to play as a team. We are focused on our business and are working hard with our fitness".

This is the first time for PIFA as they will be taking part in the country's top fleet women's league. Shah believes Hero IWL is a huge stage for the budding footballers to showcase their talents, "This is a huge opportunity for the PIFA Lionesses to showcase themselves". "We hope to be roar loudly and are mentally prepared for that", he added.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard Run-Outs Cost Mumbai Indians Game Against Punjab Kings.

The Kickstart gaffer Amrutha Aravind Valliyath sounded quite calm and confident ahead of their first game of the season.

Aravind clearly voiced their wish to fight for the championship, "Preparations are almost done for this year's title. We have a balanced side, and we will do our best for this year's championship".

When asked about their game plan against PIFA the head coach said, "We are looking for an attacking style of play and we want a positive result." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)