Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): A comprehensive 42-24 win for U Mumba over Tamil Thalaivas propelled them to fifth place on the points table at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night.

Leading the charge in attack was Sandeep, who notched his third consecutive Super 10 of the season, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar grabbed High Fives in defence. Their combined efforts neutralised Nitesh Kumar's High Five for the Thalaivas, ensuring U Mumba's dominance across the mat.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs West Indies Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

U Mumba took a slender 9-7 lead over Tamil Thalaivas in a fiercely contested opening ten minutes. The match initially swung on fine margins, with U Mumba's Sandeep and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh making an early impact on raids, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Rinku stood tall in defence, executing crucial tackles.

Tamil Thalaivas stayed in the hunt with Arjun Deshwal causing problems on the mat, including a successful raid that saw Ravi sent out, keeping the scoreline tight. For the Thalaivas, substitutions, including Yogesh Yadav for Arulnanthababu, added tactical depth as they tried to gain an edge. With U Mumba leading by just two points, every raid and tackle mattered, setting up what promised to be a gripping contest in the remainder of the first half.

Also Read | As 'Deshbakht', I Haven't Seen It, but 'Deshdrohi' Enjoyed India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

U Mumba extended their lead over the Thalaivas in a fiercely contested second ten minutes. The period was marked by tactical raids and defensive resilience, with Ajit Chouhan making a crucial Do-Or-Die raid that sent two Thalaivas players out. Lokesh continued to anchor the defence, completing his High Five -- the second-fastest of the season -- and executing timely tackles to maintain their team's momentum.

Tamil Thalaivas tried to fight back through Arjun Deshwal, but several Do-Or-Die raids went unsuccessful. Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar made key defensive interventions to stem the flow of points. The second ten minutes featured a mix of empty raids, successful raids, and strategic substitutions, keeping the contest close. U Mumba managed to hold a five-point advantage, leading 16-11 at halftime.

U Mumba stamped their authority on the match in the third ten minutes of the second half, building a comfortable lead over Tamil Thalaivas. Sandeep was the star for U Mumba, executing precise raids and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Skipper Sunil Kumar and Zafardanesh stood firm to deny Tamil Thalaivas any momentum, with several unsuccessful raids from Arjun Deshwal highlighting U Mumba's dominance.

The turning point came when Sandeep's two-point raid triggered an All Out, sending Aashish and Rohit Beniwal off the mat and giving U Mumba a comfortable cushion. The raid not only widened the gap but also allowed U Mumba to dictate the pace of the game. By the end of this period, U Mumba led 28-16, putting them firmly in control as they looked to close out the contest.

U Mumba eventually dominated the clash against the Thalaivas, closing out a comprehensive victory with clinical raids and rock-solid defence. Sandeep led the charge, scoring 12 points in total, repeatedly breaking through the Thalaivas' defence and inflicting damage at crucial moments. Skipper Sunil anchored the defence and completed a High Five, showcasing his impact on the match.

The period also saw U Mumba inflict their second All Out of the match, further widening the gap. Tamil Thalaivas struggled to find any momentum, with several empty raids and unsuccessful attempts underlining U Mumba's dominance. By the end of the contest, U Mumba secured a commanding 18-point win, cementing their superiority in both attack and defence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)