Mumbai, October 1: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that those who are "Deshdrohi" (anti-nationals) have enjoyed the recently held India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, held at Dubai International Stadium. "I don't want to speak about the match as I have not watched it. As a 'Deshbakht' (patriot), I have not seen the match. Those who are 'Deshdrohi' (anti-nationals) have enjoyed the match," Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said while addressing a press conference here.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the announcement to provide Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar, Thackeray said that the PM decided on it since there are upcoming assembly elections in the eastern state. "There are elections in Bihar, and the Prime Minister gave Rs. 10,000 to every woman there. Was there a proposal from Bihar to the Prime Minister? This is not about jealousy that you are helping Bihar. Chunaav hai to Chuna laga rahe ho par yahan sankat hai to aap andekhi kar rahe ho (You are cheating because there are elections, but here there is a crisis, and you are ignoring it)," Thackeray added. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Post on X After India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final Earns Over 1 Lakh Retweets, 2.5 Crore Impressions.

The Shiv Sena UBT chief stated that it was sheer "injustice" for PM Modi to make announcements for Bihar while ignoring Maharashtra during the crisis. "Maharashtra is in crisis, and there are elections in Bihar. This is why you are looking towards Bihar and ignoring Maharashtra. This is injustice, sheer injustice," Thackeray said. Following Team India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lauds India’s Five-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan, Says ‘Bharat Destined To Win No Matter Which Field’.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya took a jibe at Pakistan on Monday after their defeat against the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Operation Sindoor on the games field" remark, Mandaviya wrote on X, "Lost on the border, lost in the field too." The victory greetings poured in after the Indian team lifted its ninth Asia Cup with a five-wicket win against Pakistan in a tense run-chase.

