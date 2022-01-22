Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) In-form U.P. Yoddhas will once again rely on their defence to get them over the line when they lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Yoddha pulled off an incredible win against Bengal Warriors in their previous outing thanks to another resolute performance from their defence. They will, however, be facing a Haryana Steelers team who beat the mighty Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last encounter.

The Yoddha defence has been winning the plaudits in their recent wins, but Pardeep Narwal's form will add another weapon into their already strong armoury.

Surender Gill has been excellent for U.P. throughout season but Pardeep's form means they now have a serious double-headed attack targeting both sides of the mat.

U.P. are on a three-match winning streak but Haryana will pose a different threat. In Vikash Kandola, they have a star raider who can expose even the best defences, while the combination of Jaideep and Surender Nada has worked wonders in their back-line.

The second game of the day will feature Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh certainly loves a challenge and will be hoping to inspire his star-packed defence to do what most teams have failed in this tournament.

Girish Ernak's presence in the left corner will be crucial to their chances. The experienced defender missed their previous outing due to an injury. Luckily for Gujarat, the seasoned cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal is starting to find their form.

Bengaluru's Bharat and Chandran Ranjit have donned the secondary raider roles to perfection to revive Pawan Sehrawat.

Bharat has been particularly impressive, using his lanky body to pick bonus points and woo touches and the Bulls will be looking to bounce back from an unlucky loss against the Warriors.

